Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 573,784 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 3,716.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,784 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.84% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 78,052 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,078,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000.

KJAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

