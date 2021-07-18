Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 8,605 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $58,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 235,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,016. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,982 shares of company stock worth $9,134,068 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

