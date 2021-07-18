Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,053,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.94% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:IKNA traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.17. 91,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,740. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

