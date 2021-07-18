Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,801,303 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,801,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ:SBEAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.