Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,382,148 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,382,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,419,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,948,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,827,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,616,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,786,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $975,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

EWTX traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 348,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,265. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

