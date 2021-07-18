Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 11,636 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.92% of Akouos worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the first quarter worth $273,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 68.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 64.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKUS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,794. Akouos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $422.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKUS. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

