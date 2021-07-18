Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 42,690 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,690 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.47% of Annexon worth $58,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Annexon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annexon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 76,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $879.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.