Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 49,308 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,308 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of NorthWestern worth $26,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. 272,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,473. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.83.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.