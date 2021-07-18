Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 68,740 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,740 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $48,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 577,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

