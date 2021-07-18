Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,282,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.56. 98,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.