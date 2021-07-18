Citadel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $326.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $62,397.61 and $326.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

