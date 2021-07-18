Claar Advisors LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. Sabre comprises 1.2% of Claar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 207.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 8,928,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,281. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

