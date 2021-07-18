Claar Advisors LLC Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. Booking makes up 2.2% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $24.67 on Friday, reaching $2,144.72. 187,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,259.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.