Claar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Expedia Group accounts for 1.1% of Claar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,621 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,068,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.61. 2,217,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.13.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.