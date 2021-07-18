Claar Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,820. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

