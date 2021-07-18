Claar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.96. 570,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $379.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

