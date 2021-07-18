Claar Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Claar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 5.3% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $414.42. The company had a trading volume of 905,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.