Clash Token Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Clash Token has a total market capitalization of $171,485.67 and approximately $6,596.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Clash Token has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.23 or 0.99998108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

