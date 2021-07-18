Clever DeFi Price Hits $1.17 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $562.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

