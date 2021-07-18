CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,442.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $23,442.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00036132 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,667,400 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

