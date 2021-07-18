CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of CMS Energy worth $56,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 515,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

CMS stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.