CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Up 36.0% in June

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 266,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,539. CMTSU Liquidation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

