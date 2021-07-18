CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.76. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

