Coldstack Tops One Day Volume of $3,728.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $3,728.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00005471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,773.05 or 0.99975602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

