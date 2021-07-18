Collateral Pay Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $304,210.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00102132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00148415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,831.81 or 1.00105820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,946,798 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

