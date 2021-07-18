Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CIGI stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.60. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,761,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after purchasing an additional 322,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

