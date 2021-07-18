Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Critical Contrast

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colliers International Group and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 1.72 $49.07 million $1.22 92.02 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.71 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -5.95

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Colliers International Group and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $117.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 1.67% 8.84% 1.55% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

