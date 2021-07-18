Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

