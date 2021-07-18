Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Comcast stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,409,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

