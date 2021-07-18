Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $134,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,409,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,147. The stock has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

