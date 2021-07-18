Comparing 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of 6D Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 6D Global Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 6D Global Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 6D Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential downside of 30.35%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than 6D Global Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 6D Global Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.78 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.15

6D Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats 6D Global Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 6D Global Technologies

6D Global Technologies, Inc. provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing. It provides Web content management, Web analytics, marketing automation, mobile applications, business intelligence, and marketing cloud services. The company also offers contract and contract-to-hire IT professional staffing services. It serves the Fortune 500 commercial, nonprofit, and public sector enterprises in various industries comprising healthcare, consumer, education, manufacturing, and high tech sectors. 6D Global Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

