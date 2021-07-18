Comparing Schrödinger (SDGR) and Its Peers

Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) is one of 857 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Schrödinger to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Schrödinger has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.4% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schrödinger and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 1 4 0 2.80 Schrödinger Competitors 4714 17883 39246 769 2.58

Schrödinger currently has a consensus price target of $84.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.06%. Given Schrödinger’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -9.35% -1.95% -1.69% Schrödinger Competitors -2,681.05% -112.50% -27.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schrödinger and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $108.10 million -$24.46 million -163.85 Schrödinger Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.38

Schrödinger’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Schrödinger. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Schrödinger peers beat Schrödinger on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

