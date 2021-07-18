Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.70% of Compass Minerals International worth $57,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

