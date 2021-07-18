Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $379.24 or 0.01202780 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $148.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000115 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,360,622 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

