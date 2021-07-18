Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.