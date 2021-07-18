Connectome (CNTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,340.49

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $93,340.49 and approximately $260,980.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.00810221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.