Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Consolidated Communications worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,065,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 466,319 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNSL shares. lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.