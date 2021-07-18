Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Director John W. Parkinson Buys 2,000 Shares

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Director John W. Parkinson bought 2,000 shares of Consumers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00.
OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.05.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
