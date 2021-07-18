Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Director John W. Parkinson Buys 2,000 Shares

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Director John W. Parkinson bought 2,000 shares of Consumers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00.

OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.