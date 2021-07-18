Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $752.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

