Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,043.0 days.

CTTAF stock remained flat at $$135.05 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $158.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.45.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.