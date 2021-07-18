Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,043.0 days.
CTTAF stock remained flat at $$135.05 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $158.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.45.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.