Contrasting Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Astrotech has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51% Precipio -132.40% -64.20% -43.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astrotech and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precipio has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Precipio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 109.08 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 11.22 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Summary

Precipio beats Astrotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test; and ICE-COLD-PCR enables detection of abnormalities in blood samples. The company also operates a cancer diagnostic laboratory located in New Haven, Connecticut. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers, clinical research, HemeScreen, and COVID-19 antibody tests. The company serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, physician-office labs, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

