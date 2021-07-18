Contrasting Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Fibra Danhos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $330.10 million 5.32 $10.78 million $1.79 10.29 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Net Lease and Fibra Danhos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 1.58% 0.34% 0.14% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Fibra Danhos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

