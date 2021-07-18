Contrasting Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) & Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Inpixon has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inpixon and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -341.07% -45.87% -37.62% Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inpixon and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inpixon and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $9.30 million 12.26 -$29.23 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 2.15 -$17.04 million N/A N/A

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpixon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Inpixon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices. The company also offers data analytics solutions, such as IPA Wi-Fi, a cloud-based data analytics engine that provides visitor metrics and insights by ingesting diverse data from IoT, third-party, and proprietary sensors; IPA Video analytics to help security personnel combat crime and secure indoor locations; Inpixon Captive Portal, a splash page for their customers to accept terms and conditions before using Wi-Fi; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides online advertising, including sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

