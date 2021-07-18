Contrasting Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.87 $3.26 million N/A N/A National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.25 $16.08 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 19.59% N/A N/A National Bankshares 32.65% 8.56% 1.13%

Risk and Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 25 full-service offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

