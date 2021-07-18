CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 77,764 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68.
CXW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 1,004,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
