CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 77,764 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68.

CXW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 1,004,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $3,759,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

