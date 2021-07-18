CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 3,075 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

AMGN stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.96. 3,141,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.