CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.6% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,188,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,440,096. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

