Coreto (COR) Market Capitalization Hits $751,275.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Coreto has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $751,275.00 and approximately $51,290.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00148392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.16 or 1.00104334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

