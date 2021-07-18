Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Sells $863,100.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Robert P. France sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

