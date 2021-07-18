Corriente Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.7% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,300 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $12,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 652,749 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,572,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYPT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.86. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

